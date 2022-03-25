Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and others announced they are working on adding an unlimited abortion amendment to the Michigan Constitution. They hope to collect 425,059 signatures to put this amendment on the ballot in November.
It’s vitally important for Michiganders to understand what this constitutional change would actually do to them.
Important Amendment Section includes:
Creates an unlimited right to anything related to pregnancy, including abortion: “An individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened, nor infringed upon.
Redefines “fetal viability.” Instead of it meaning the point children can survive outside the womb—about 23 weeks—it would mean children that require significant medical care are not considered “viable.”
There’s no limit to who can help women exercise these unlimited rights: “Nor shall the state penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.”
Laws that could be affected when you combine those points together, it becomes clear to me that any state law or health regulation that addresses abortion or pregnancy in general is in danger. Anything that infringes on a decision made by a woman would be forbidden not just for abortion but anything related to pregnancy.
I believe that means almost every law related to abortion could be gone if the amendment is successful. Here’s only a partial list of state abortion laws that could be affected: Ban on tax-funded abortions, Partial-Birth Abortion Ban, Born Alive Infant Protection Act, parental consent requirement for children seeking abortions, waiting periods and informed consent requirements for women seeking abortions and health and safety regulations for abortion facilities.
“Decline to Sign” a petition that, I believe, would change our constitution. This is truly a life and death issue for all babies.
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.