Everyone talks about how horrible it is that our children are being slaughtered at school, but they stop short of doing anything. Thoughts and prayers without action are just empty words. It is not too late.
Demand better for our children. Demand a permanent ban on assault weapons that are meant to be weapons of war, not arms for sport unless your sport is murdering humans. Demand common sense gun laws including robust background checks before someone can purchase a gun. Demand the age limit to purchase a gun be raised to 21 years old. Demand the current gun regulations and laws be enforced to their fullest extent.
And once these things are done, demand that your elected officials do a better job at keeping people safe. No child should have to be afraid to go to school, and no parent should have to worry that when they drop their child off at school they may never see them alive again. Citizens of this country should never have to be afraid to go to a supermarket, a mall, a house of worship, or a movie theater. During our election cycles, remember who those people were who supported common sense gun laws to protect your children, to protect all of us, and make sure that those are the people that you vote into office. It is time to put an end to this insanity.
Christine T. Potter
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
