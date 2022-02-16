I’ve never disagreed that majority rule should dictate how our country operates. If laws are drafted and passed over 50% of voters, I live by them. Presently, in my opinion, some legislators are blocking the drafting and probable passing of legislation that would have majority approval.
I taught 35 years in the last century. I can’t recall one school shooting in Michigan during my tenure. Now, there are several of these tragedies nationally each year. I have no idea how to stop this mayhem, but we must try. I know the majority of voters would approve of legislation that would attempt to address this issue as well as other related gun crimes.
Red flag laws would take guns out of the hands of those who may be a danger to themselves or others. For instance, people that have been diagnosed with mental problems or exhibit domestic violence. Certainly it would take much work to prepare legislation to cover this complicated issue. I’m sure our legislators could find the time out of their busy schedule to adequately address this topic.
Handguns that can be converted to automatic weapons by adding clips that contain several rounds as well as AR-15 type weapons should, in my opinion, be outlawed. I believe, the majority of voters would approve of this type of legislation tomorrow if they could vote on it.
Do you think weapons should be kept both unloaded and locked in a safe place when not in use? I do and I think the majority of voters would agree.
Although legislation regarding the above topics has been presented, not one article has passed the Michigan House or Senate. Why do we continually elect people that disregard our safety? How would you feel if your child or grandchild was on of the victims in the Oxford school shooting?
Phil H. Paye
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.