Once upon a time, fathers ruled their daughters’ lives, then they passed the right to rule to the daughter’s husband.
The marriage vow for women was love, honor and obey, then pronounced man and wife, not husband and wife. Only the woman’s status changed. She was now a wife expected to live as her man directed.
Did you know, if a woman started to think for herself and questions some of her man’s ideas, he could have her declared insane and commit her to an insane asylum?
Every woman needs to read the book “The Woman They could not Silence” by Kate Moore. The story of Elizabeth Packard who, after 20 years of marriage and several children, dared to speak up when she had different ideas than her preacher husband.
Elizabeth spent four years in an insane asylum and became a woman on a mission to change the lives of women.
This was in the 1850s. Elizabeth spent her life fighting and winning rights for women.
Margaret Sanger fought to give women the right to birth control.
The suffragettes won women the right to vote.
Let’s wipe out abortion with education, better and cheaper access to birth control and demand men be made more responsible for their offspring.
Men have had easy access to birth control since 1855, now available everywhere.
As you vote, think about the courageous women who fought to give you control of your own body.
Please don’t vote your rights away.
Delores J. Felsk
Cadillac
Did you read or hear about Proposal 22-2?
Some of the proposal may be helpful to voters, some will only add confusion.
Require state funded absentee ballot postage, drop boxes and postage for absentee applications and ballots.
Right now the rural Michigan elections are paid for by the local township/precinct. Applications for a ballot are sent by local clerks at the clerk’s office (township) expense. My experience tells me that when the state hands out money — they also want control.
Require nine days of “in-person” voting. State election law requires all state/local elections be held only four times a year. The first Tuesday after the first Monday of February, May, August and November. My questions are: must we have nine days of “in-person” voting in February, May, August, and November? Also, will the local clerks be required to have the tabulators set up to count the votes each of the nine days? Will the clerks be required to have the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each of these nine days?
Presently in our rural township/precincts the cost to the township for a one day “in-person” voting is approximately $2,000. With nine day “in-person” voting the cost would be approximately $18,000 for each election, per township.
Talk to your local clerk and find out how easy it is to get election workers for just one day.
Asking the legislature to change election law is the normal procedure. Asking the people to make election law part of the Constitution is confusing and extreme. Any constitutional amendment should be presented with specific details (as above), so the people can make an intelligent evaluation.
John Rozeveld
McBain
