After the East Lansing shooting, I have heard over and over the statement that we should pass some meaningful legislation to bring this type of violence to an end. I would like to share my thoughts about what this legislation should be.
The first laws should be to restore the Bible and the 10 Commandments to a central place in our schools. Without the Bible and God’s law, our children (and parents) have no idea about what is absolutely right and what is absolutely wrong. When God, the Bible and God’s law, are taken out of a culture (as have been done in our country) the people and the government do as they please without any absolute standards.
In Michigan on Nov. 15, 2022, thousands of people took loaded guns, (many of them semi-automatics) to hunt deer. How many human beings were killed by those thousands of loaded guns? Guns don’t kill human beings, the people who carry the guns do the killing. Meaningful legislation must deal with the people, not the guns.
John Rozeveld
McBain
