The MI Healthy Climate Plan and Consumers Energy have agreed to go carbon-neutral by 2050. These ambitious plans will put families and businesses at risk when I believe the grid fails to meet demand. Consumers is closing the coal-fired Campbell Plant in 2025 and retiring their gas plants in 2035.
Their 2040 estimated capacity relies on developing technology. Current battery technology does not provide reliability for renewable energy, yet. Business owners and residents are expected to greatly reduce their consumption to comply with these plans. Rolling blackouts are inevitable in extreme weather, and with our failing grid, units do not always fire back up as planned.
The MI Healthy Climate Plan endorses the use of natural gas and then says it needs to be phased out by 2035, I believe even your gas stove.
If this state and Consumers are serious about moving to renewable energy, we would not be looking at closing the Hodenpyl and Tippy Dams. If age is a factor in the dam operations, then why is age not a factor in our current grid?
Consumers, nor the state’s plan, address updating our energy infrastructure. It is irresponsible to put us at risk, banking on “advancing technology.” Give us statistics that represent what they can produce now without coal. Update our grid and battery capacity first. Let us find accessible answers and then phase out coal.
Join other business owners and Wexford residents this weekend to learn more about the coming energy crisis, facilitated by the MI Healthy Climate Plan and Consumers, by attending the Panel on Energy at the Cadillac Armory Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. The panel will feature experts to discuss these challenges and the solutions necessary to respond and prepare. More information can be found at wexfordgop.org.
Tiffany G. Rice
Cadillac
