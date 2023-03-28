In regards to your article on March 23 on page A6, the Republicans are correct in that every country where genocide has occurred they were defenseless, and it wasn’t just the Jews, Russia and China among others. These countries also had gun reform followed with confiscation.
According to the 2nd Amendment we don’t need the government’s permission to buy a firearm. Registration of handguns to help solve crimes has been a complete failure. One percent or less are ever solved due to registration. So what is the real purpose?
Red flag laws are so the government can take my property until I prove myself innocent? Seems backwards to me. Not knowing who said what or why. None of the Democrats' proposals, in my opinion, would have stopped either school attack. Why aren’t they talking about the judge who reduced his charge to less than a felony so he could legally purchase firearms? Is the judge being reprimanded in any way?
These proposals are infringements on our rights. The 2nd Amendment is telling the government what it cannot do. Then there is the 14th Amendment telling the government you cannot deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law. The 6th Amendment is also worth reading.
The simplest solution is to enforce the laws already on the books.
Daniel L. Gallop
McBain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.