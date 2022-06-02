I totally agree with an earlier letter writer, it is time our politicians do what is needed.
In my opinion, no one needs assault type weapons. It is time the people in Lansing and Washington do their jobs and stop being bought out by the NRA and big business.
Enough talk, do what you were elected to do and represent the people. And you wonder why we voted term restrictions.
James G. Pastotnik
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
