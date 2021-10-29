In my opinion, the Cadillac Lofts is an over-sized eyesore. It’s too bit, sits on an angle and the ground floor looks empty and unfinished. Who is paying for this building when it’s not filled?
I believe the Cadillac taxpayers will be paying for a bond up to $4.5 million over decades for that debacle. Also, the $1.3 million Farmer’s Market had poorly functioning heat installed, no bathrooms, a $60,000 scuffed-up quilt floor which was designed by the present mayor, and the outside screens don’t function properly. Now, the clock tower is being jammed into the White Pine trail head parking lot, just like the Cadillac Lofts that are too big for its location.
Two summers ago, the city was ready to approve the spending of $600,000 on the White Pine trail head for the use of a very small number of cyclists, but reconsidered after a small group of cyclists objected at a city council meeting to the design and outrageous amount.
I believe the city park has too many trees, too many parking spaces and we have a poorly designed pavilion with very little shade and several tripping hazards for seniors. We also have a splash pad in a parking lot behind a bar and a fire pit that usually burns for no one.
The city residents weren’t permitted to vote on any of this. We’ve had no voice. The city council is responsible for all of these mistakes and change is needed.
Vote for Bryan Elenbaas and Matt Reinertson on Nov. 2 to give us back a voice in the city’s decisions.
Paul W. Torry
Cadillac
