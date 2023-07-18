There may be a ban on gas stoves in our future.
No one even mentions how much damage tobacco and marijuana smoke does to the atmosphere and our bodies and belongings.
I live next door to smokers. It gets in my house and my body.
Sweden is the first country in the world to go smokeless. It would benefit the U.S. if we would do the same.
Louise M. Devendorf
Reed City
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.