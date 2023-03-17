Last night (Saturday, March 11) at Gopherwood Concerts at The Elks, was another shining example of the quality of musical excellence available in our community
Willy Porter put on a guitar virtuoso masterclass while entertaining the large crowd that traveled from hither and yon to witness his mastery of songwriting, storytelling and spellbinding fretwork
The Gopherwood Experience is alway one of a respectful listening crowd, however last night the room was absolutely silent as the crowd hung on every moment of Mr Porter’s words and music
As an added bonus, Willy wrote a song right in front of us using local lore like The Big Boy, the Kiss Tribute, and a local guitar shop/bait shop run by the late Craig Wallworth, memorializing his legend in the hearts of the audience; Genius in motion
Gopherwood is a local treasure not to be missed.
Dave B. Dalton
Cadillac
I would like to thank two women at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library for their time and patience helping me set up two programs on my phone. April, the manager of the information department, and Monica in the information department who knew I needed help. These women are amazing. We are lucky to have the library in Cadillac and such great people working there.
Debra A. Briggs
Cadillac
