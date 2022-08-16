Congress continues spending like drunken sailors (no disrespect to the Navy), with no regard for the consequences. In the last year and a half we’ve had the American Rescue Plan ($1.9 trillion), the Infrastructure Bill ($1.2 trillion), the Chips and Science Act ($280 billion), and now the $725 billion Inflation Reduction Act. That’s an incomprehensible $4 trillion we don’t have being dumped into an overheated and fragile economy.
The Inflation Reduction Act is yet another in a long line of falsely-named bills that beg some “and then what” questions: Does anyone really believe spending $725 billion during a self-induced 40-year inflationary high will somehow not affect prices? Will our current $1.5 trillion deficit spending actually be reduced by $300 billion over 10 years (don’t hold your breath)?
Is raising taxes on businesses to “pay their fair share” good economic policy? The raising-tax “experts” didn’t learn back in class that companies do not pay taxes out of their hides. They simply pass on any and all costs of doing business to their customers, or they will not be in business long.
And most repressive, what will the IRS really do with an additional $80 billion and 87,000 new IRS agents? Bet it won’t be to face off with the uber-wealthy’s armies of lawyers and accountants.
The beltway crowd doesn’t live in the real world and are sheltered from the effects of the laws they pass. Who works for whom; citizens or the government?
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
