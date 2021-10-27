I do not understand the reason the first ward council member of the city is running for the mayor of the City of Cadillac when the mayor’s role and responsibilities are no different, in my opinion, from the other council members.
The city charter states that “The legislative authority (...) shall be vested in a council composed of five members, one of whom shall be mayor. All members shall have equal authority.”
It further states that no individual council member shall, on his own initiative, issue orders to any city employee. In fact, other than minor ceremonial duties such as signing legal documents, calling special meetings, and cutting ribbons at grand openings, the mayor is somewhat limited in his or her duties.
As the chair of the council meetings, the mayor may not make or “second” any motions. This function of council members can be compared to the five fingers on a hand. The hand is the more important element than individual fingers in its usefulness.
When that individual ran for the council seat two years ago, he gave an implied commitment to serve the citizens for four years. If you were elected mayor, I don’t have confidence that he would complete the term. Perhaps, the county commission or the term-limited office of state representative may attract him to another public office in 2022.
If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it, and the current mayor hasn’t broken it.
David H. Reiser
Cadillac
