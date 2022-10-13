October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, designed to honor and remember those who have lost a child during pregnancy or lost a child in infancy.
Isn’t it interesting that women (and their partners) who suffer miscarriage are so utterly devastated by it, and grieve as deeply as if their child had been with them for a day, or weeks, or months, or even years...yet our society treats elective abortion as a “reproductive right” and a “choice”--and denies that choosing an abortion has any effect on the mother or the father of that child? A child dying in the womb is no different than a child dying after leaving the womb. It is still a death. Since when are human beings the ones who decide who gets to live and who gets to die?
Please vote “no” on Proposal 3 and help protect the tiniest of human beings.
Polly J Burns
Reed City
