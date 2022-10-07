In reply to a letter published in the Cadillac News Aug. 23, yes, I think it is a good idea. I think it is smart to hire more IRS agents, so more tax cheats will be caught. If everyone paid the taxes they owed the honest tax payers would have to pay much less.
And, why wouldn’t we encourage green energy businesses. What is more important than trying to mitigate climate change. People are dying everyday from weather disasters that we have brought on ourselves.
The Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t add 15% tax on poor corporate America. It simply says they should pay a minimum of 15%. The average Joe pays like 22%. Why shouldn’t corporate America with its huge profits pay something?
Ron J. Yonkman
Boon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.