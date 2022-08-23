Just a few comments regarding the Speak Out letter urging Representative Moolenaar to support the Inflation Reduction Act.
Is adding 87,000 new I.R.S. agents whose mission is to audit small businesses, non-profits and churches a really smart idea? Is making government money available to anyone who wants to start a “green energy” business a really smart idea? (Remember former President Obama and solar panels in Arizona). Do you believe that adding a 15% tax on corporations will result in lower prices to you as a consumer? Inflation reduction does not happen by having the government throw away money at the economy.
Something to think about.
John Rozeveld
McBain
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
