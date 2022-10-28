Recent Cadillac News opinion letters supporting the abortion Proposal 3 contain errors regarding religious teaching that require addressing. One postulates the trite trending twitter trope that because Jesus did not specifically condemn abortion in His ministry, He approved it. As a matter of logic, this is the fallacy of overextension (No term that is particular in a premise may be made universal in the conclusion). Jesus never explicitly condemned slavery, torture, exposing infants to death by exposure, or other barbaric practices (including crucifixion) common in the pagan Roman world either — but a serious argument cannot be made that He approved them. Jesus’ ministry was to the Jewish religious culture extant, and within that milieu abortion was simply not an issue. The entire Jewish social and religious mindset from the Temple leaders to the common people was formed by the prophetic declarations, such as found in Jeremiah 19:5-6, condemning pagan practices like abortion.
It is a misrepresentation of the Judeo-Christian tradition to assert that abortion was accepted. Maimonides, who is to the Jewish intellectual tradition what Augustine is to Christendom, stated that abortion is murder. While it is possible to find a segment in current Reform Judaism (which is largely cultural and social, not religious) accepting abortion unconditionally, the Orthodox and Conservative branches of Judaism do not accept abortion except in very limited circumstances. For orthodox Christians, from the Church Fathers forward the doctrinaire position has opposed abortion. A few liberal Protestant denominations in the early 20th century accepted abortion as part of their embrace of the eugenics movement, but that is an unorthodox historical aberration. In sum, the religious tradition of Western civilization is clear: The unrestricted abortion license now proposed to voters is wrong and unacceptable. It is not intellectually honest to imply otherwise.
Kenneth L. Tacoma
Cadillac
