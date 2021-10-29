I have known Tiyi Schippers for 32 years and she is a genuinely good person. She entered politics in order to help the city she loves and she, in my opinion, has done a wonderful job.
Though I no longer live in the city, I also support Carla Filkins as mayor. I have watched her and am impressed with the progress the city has made under her direction.
Re-electing these two will keep Cadillac progressing.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.