I want to give a shoutout to all the great people that are taking care of our cemetery. I have never seen it look as good as it does. I stop by daily to water and there is a scurry of activity going on — and it shows.
Great job guys. I appreciate it as I’m sure many others do, too.
Marsha A. Somers
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
