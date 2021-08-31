Recently, there was an article in the Cadillac News regarding a power outage and subsequent overflows. The operation services manager from the Lake Mitchell sewer authority was interviewed and she gave a variety of excuses. Wipes, sump pumps hooked to the system and homeowner generators moving waste when the main pumps were without power, causing them to overflow.
In the last monthly sewer authority meeting, the same operations management team indicated, This always happens when we have power outages. When asked in the public comment portion of the meeting, if this always happens, why haven’t we done anything about it, such as having generators at the main stations when the power goes out? The answer was, "Your questions are always negative."
This sewer system was originally managed by the county for 40 years. Then transferred to the townships, who created the LMSA. During that time, there were hardly any upgrades to the system. In the last five years, we have had five increases and the majority of the money has gone to the management company.
The sewer users have absolutely no say in the management of the system. The only sewer user on the board is the president, who has been involved with the system for over 10 years. The rest are past or present township officials, none of them elected to the board. The management company has been involved for 15 years. Now we learn that there might be fines for the overflows from $2,000 to possibly $20,000.
I believe this is purely and simply a lack of management oversight by the county, first, and now the three townships. Sewer users have no say in our own system and if fines are incurred, they should be paid by the townships that run the system.
David W. Stinger
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.