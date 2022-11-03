An awful lot has been said about the abortion bill. I think the government should find some other item or bill to fight over. We as women and girls have every right to say what we do with our bodies. Right or wrong, it’s our choice. Let girls have a chance to grow up, then they will have time and their own choice as to the challenge of being a mama.
Marian F. Dull
Cadillac
First of all, I firmly believe that God is the Creator of all life from conception to natural death. A lot of people think that proposal 3 will protect women’s rights and they will be kept safe. I believe Proposal 3 will do the exact opposite.
If it passes it I believe it will repeal parental consent to get an abortion, it will allow children to have sex and begin gender reassignment treatments without parents knowing. I believe abortion clinics no longer have to be up to hospital health and safety requirement standards. I believe it will allow non doctors to perform abortions and if something goes wrong while during the procedure that person cannot be held responsible or be prosecuted.
How can such laws be included in our State of Michigan Constitution? Also, I do not want to pay for abortions with my taxes. I am afraid for all the women who will want an abortion and experience a botched procedure in a dirty clinic which wasn’t inspected.
Please, please, vote no on Proposal 3.
Ellie M. Dodde
Falmouth
Recent letters to the Cadillac News keep repeating the same notion about abortion with Christian overtones. Sadly people in this area fail to acknowledge not all people are Christians and do not vehemently follow those disciplines.
A letter included “fact-check” as part of the title, yet had no citation of sources. Watching clips and campaign ads does not deem included information as accurate or reliable. Go to this website, for example, https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/06/24/what-the-data-says-about-abortion-in-the-u-s-2/ to read realistic and accurate information on the statistics in reproductive care.
Counting the unborn is a favorite. These “unborn” are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you. Prisoners? Immigrants? The sick? The poor? Widows? Orphans? All the groups specifically mentioned in the Bible? They all get thrown under the bus for the unborn. There were 35 deaths from illegal abortions in 1972, the last full year before Roe v. Wade. The total fell to 19 in 1973 and to single digits or zero every year after that. And as contraception and prenatal care has improved, legal abortions have declined.
Another letter had “please wait” in the title. Wait for what? For the death of a living, breathing human being? We are facing a controlled and stifled existence. I’m talking to the women in Cadillac, not the men. There is so much misinformation out there perpetuated by the “confused” Christian conservative party including parental consent, late-term abortion and gender sterilization. I believe none of this rhetoric is true and is the tactic used by the party to frighten the confused.
Although I’m not confused, I am frightened, due to Jan. 6 and now the recent attack on Paul Pelosi. Fearmongering brings out the crazy, which I’m afraid is the Republican’s intent. Please vote, but keep in mind the true facts.
Jan M. Wood
Cadillac
