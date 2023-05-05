A survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nationwide, 40% of parents with school age children own a gun. That survey also found that: one-third of those parents store guns in an unsecured location, one-third say they store them loaded, and two-thirds store guns and ammunition together.
Firearms are the leading caused of death for school age children. Of those deaths, 40% are from accidents and suicides (I won’t talk about the other 60%), most occurring at home.
Safe storage practices could eliminate most of these unnecessary deaths.
I am a gun owner, raised in a hunting and shooting family. I was taught and witnessed safe handling and storage of guns and ammunition all my life. It is a legacy passed through the generations. Start your own safe storage legacy today. Secure your firearms. For parents and guardians, it’s the law. For us grandparents, it’s just common sense. We can keep our kids safe, let’s be smart.
James L. Hunt
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.