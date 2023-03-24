I read with interest the article in Cadillac News regarding various groups who are working to change laws in Michigan on the way electors to the electoral college tender their vote. As of now, the political parties each nominate a slate of electors to vote at the electoral college. Which of the parties’ electors that actually go to the electoral college is determined by which candidate wins the most votes for president in the state. The winning candidate in Michigan receives all the electoral votes for his/her party. Please note that the candidate who gets the electoral votes from Michigan must win the most votes.
Groups who are promoting change to this process believe that Electoral Votes from Michigan should be awarded to the winner of the National popular vote. The underlying thought here is that the presidential candidate who receives the most votes nationally is obviously the Michigan voters’ choice.
A few observations and comments:
The electoral college was established by the framers of the Constitution to give small, less populated areas a voice in the election of a president.
Do the voters of Michigan really want our electoral votes to be given to a candidate who didn’t win the popular vote in Michigan?
Must the voters of Michigan blindly follow the wishes of the densely populated areas on our nation’s East and West Coasts? What has happened to the individual and his ability to think for himself?
I quote from the article in the Cadillac News: “There have been five U.S. presidents elected without winning the national popular vote, most recently Bush and Trump, both Republicans.” End of quote.
We need to maintain a voice for the lesser populated states and keep the electoral college process the same so that it can accomplish its intended purpose.
John Rozeveld
McBain
