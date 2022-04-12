Bravo! Bravo! Bravo! Footliters’ presentation of Mama Mia is a must-see. From the first notes to the finale it is a professional production. The amazing choreography and the beautiful voices brought award-winning talent to the stage. I felt as if I had traveled to New York City to watch a Broadway production. Our community is blessed to have this opportunity to be enriched through the arts.
Marie A. Mercier
Tustin
