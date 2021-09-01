After reading the front page article from the Cadillac News, Aug. 20 edition, my impression is the Manton land swap deal smells fishy.
Take a look at the location of the two properties and ask yourself this: Why would a gas station want to move a hundred feet from its existing location, and why would a city want to build a new library on contaminated land? What’s more, the city commission, with the mayor’s help, doesn’t want to pay for an extensive (Phase II) environmental assessment of the contaminated land. Does that sound like due diligence on the part of a public body? Should the residents of Manton have confidence in a commission that doesn’t take advice from its city attorney, and what does that portend for the iron clad plan Mr. Brown and a forthcoming committee bring to the city commission?
Now consider this: the location of these two properties lies at one of the busiest intersections in Manton (Business Route US 131 and M-42 West also known as Main Street). The traffic in and out of the gas station is heavy and creates a lot of congestion. Why would anyone build a library at such an intersection? How are children and other pedestrians supposed to safely get across US 131?
I believe there are two simple remedies: 1) Build the library in a less dangerous location; and 2) move the gas station to the south end of Manton where it belongs, closer to the freeway and away from the city center.
To the Friends of the Library, don’t be swayed by promises. To the members of the city commission, do your job and provide a healthy public service to a community that seeks a better library. There’s something fishy about this proposed land swap. Who really would benefit from it?
Jennifer S. Draper
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.