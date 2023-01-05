Years ago, Michigan counties dealt with medical marijuana. Now it’s legal, both medical and recreational. This is a farce. Although there is some medical merit that it helps relieve pain in a few specific cases, it’s, in my opinion, an excuse to get high.
The Bible states, “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks bout, seeking whom he may devour.” First Peter 5:18
“And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess, but be filled with the Spirit.” Ephesians 5:18
Marijuana, in my opinion, opens the wrong spiritual doors. Who really knows what could be added to it? Do you really want your kids exposed to this substance by unscrupulous legal pushers? I do not.
Why not open the right spiritual door by asking Jesus Christ into your heart? “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If any man hear my voice, and opens the door, I will come in to him, and will dine with him, and he with me.” Revelations 3:20
“He that has the Son has everlasting life: and he that believes not the Son, shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” John 3:36
But also real peace of mind. “And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7
Now, that’s worth attaining.
I believe history is about to repeat itself like it did in the early 70s with the hippies. People will find out how empty marijuana really is, and search for something else. Jesus Christ, the prince of peace, is the answer (Hebrews 13:8).
Jesus said in John 10:19, “I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved.”
Only you can choose.
Gary C. Long
Merritt
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only.
