Let’s talk about masking in schools. Last week, like many other families at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, I observed a hard truth: voluntary masking is no masking at all.
Perhaps my view was naive, that masking for the greater good would prevail, but I was blown away by the complete disregard for public health. It was as though the pandemic was a memory: wishful thinking for all and a nightmare for this pediatrician.
Children under 12 years are not eligible to receive a vaccine. There is no online learning option. Vulnerable children must attend in person for their public education. Without universal masking, or social distancing/cohorting, we will have another outbreak of COVID-19 in our school this year. We are setting ourselves up to fail.
To keep kids in school, we need to start masking up again. Masks are proven to decrease transmission of respiratory droplets containing COVID-19 and other viruses. If you need proof, please ask any local health care worker about influenza or RSV last winter. Cold season never happened.
Masking works. Wearing a mask is an act of caring. I sometimes find them uncomfortable. It is a sacrifice we can make to keep kids healthy and learning in person. Masks prevent sickness and quarantines, and that means time off work without pay.
Last year, kids did a phenomenal job with mandated masking and social distancing. I am proud that CAPS elementary schools maintained in-person learning year round. I’d like this year to be the same. Voluntary masking is a bad policy. Masking only works if everyone participates.
Please invest in our public health and our children’s education. They deserve it. Support universal masking in schools. If not, when our kids are in yet another quarantine or shutdown, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves.
Angela M. Trucks
Cadillac
