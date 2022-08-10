I urge the U.S. Representative John Moolenaar to support the Inflation Reduction Act to implement a stock buyback tax. CEOs boost their wealth by buying their own stock to inflate the stocks and their own paychecks. Since stock growth and their wages are tied, they, in turn, get more money at the expense of the working class. Often these CEOs are using our own tax dollars in the form of government subsidies to buyback stock. In fact, companies used COVID money to do just that.
The Inflation Reduction Act would help taxpayers fight back by charging a 1% tax on stock buybacks. It could increase revenue by $125 billion over the next decade.
The Inflation Reduction Act will also help Americans save in the long term on prescription drugs and energy bills.
William P. McMullin
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.