I feel compelled to speak out about the current city council election, after seeing the campaign strategy being used to personally attack Matt Reinertson. I can speak on both ends of this type of campaign strategy. One from the candidate side in multiple elections where false personal attacks were made against me. The other view is from the other side of the campaign for city council where I, unfortunately, attacked my opponent, not just on policy but on personal issues. I had never spoken to him before I ran and, because of his character, he forgave me and today he is one of my best friends.
While some want to give a false impression of Matt, I will tell you what I see. I see him as the Marine Corps veteran who served our country for over 10 years, who was willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. I personally, did not do what he did.
While I was serving our city as a city council member, Platoon Sergeant Reinertson was risking his life each and every day that he was serving in a war zone. Every step he made could have been his last. He was sacrificing his life while all of us were able to live our lives in the greatest country in the world.
It disappoints me when I see campaigns tear down United States veterans, judging them, in my opinion, differently than we would judge our own actions. Matt has chosen not to respond by getting in the mud. I respect his integrity to do that.
Usually, it is the challenger of an incumbent that uses these tactics. In my opinion, an incumbent should be able to run on their own record and not focus on trying to slam their opponents
Art D. Stevens
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.