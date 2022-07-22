I read in this newspaper today that the Planning Commission is expected to consider the Cooley School redevelopment soon and I couldn’t resist writing to you.
A group of us have walked the Cooley community, knocked on doors, spoken face to face with our neighbors and we do not want apartments. I have 34 signatures from 28 households that strongly oppose any zoning change allowing apartments at Cooley School. I have attended School Board meetings, City Council meetings, Planning and Zoning meetings and have given each a copy of the petition. Had the School Board been a good neighbor, knocked on our doors, spoke to us face to face and listened to what we had to say they would know that we don’t want their proposed apartments.
The only options we were given by the school board were apartments. We were to vote on plans, at a poorly advertised meeting at the school, with either a “pocket community,” two houses or a dog park behind the school. Where are our children to play in this plan? The neighborhood kids play on the school grounds almost daily since it’s the closest thing to a park that they have on the north side of town.
Changing the zoning to allow apartments is disrespectful and disregards the values of our single family zoned neighborhood. I feel this will do irreparable harm to property values of our homes and the direction which the neighborhood wants to remain ... a single family zoned neighborhood.
Linda S. Beal
Cadillac
My name is Katrina Hawkins and I live in Cadillac near the Cooley School.
My thoughts are we do not need any more housing projects in Cadillac. We already have the Cadillac Lofts that are too expensive to rent. If anything we need more low income housing projects for low income families.
Why not take some of these vacant buildings and put new homeless shelters? We need a much bigger animal control building with new employees. I have ideas for new restaurants and new stores for Cadillac.
Also, I would like to see a new soup kitchen for homeless people. I would help run the soup kitchen for the homeless in Cadillac and youth center for teens.
Let’s improve Cadillac for the public. Cooley School should not be removed and turned into high-cost apartments.
Katrina M. Hawkins
Cadillac
I take exception with your weekend comic strip “Over the Hedge.” The portrayal of guns being stolen from a home through a pet door and buried, suggesting the guns themselves are a problem.
In fact, people can use guns for good or evil as the recent tragic Indiana mall shooting demonstrates.
A good guy hero with a gun stopped a deranged bad guy from continuing his murderous slaughter of innocent people. This hero stopped the bad guy in 15 seconds, which was much better than calling 911 and cowering under tables waiting for a police response.
Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens would not have stopped a determined criminal, but would definitely have ended with more innocent deaths.
It’s fine for comics to poke fun at politicians and their foibles, but pushing a particular controversial political agenda is not what I expect or want to see in the Cadillac News.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
Soon after my husband and I moved to Lake City, he was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, which is a degenerative condition. As I researched assistance, it was suggested that I contact the Commission on Aging (COA). The staff was so wonderful in providing the care Fred needed. The COA caregivers truly have the passion required to serve this community’s senior population. I know in my heart that Fred was able to remain at home because of their support and care.
I will be voting for the millage renewal in August. I hope all of you will vote in support of the Missaukee County Commission on Aging.
Jean B. Swaffer
Lake City
A speak out writer recently stated that even though there are many important issues facing our country his vote would be based on who was willing to discuss gun control options. I have an overriding concern and that is the preservation of our constitution and the form of government it seeks to preserve.
I believe the founding fathers, while not big on organized religion, had a deep and profound belief in God and therefore sought His guidance in their efforts to establish a free nation as Lincoln phrased it, of the people, by the people, and for the people. They had witnessed the previous form of government primarily in Europe governed by royalty and the wealthy class suppressing the everyday citizens. There are people who try to claim that the Constitution is outdated for today’s world. I believe it was the counsel they sought and received from almighty God that allowed them to compose such a great document that has stood the test of time and guided the USA to be the envy of the rest of the world and the country that millions of people want to come to even with its faults. Now we have people who want to drag us back to the form of governing others are fleeing, it’s based on making the masses so impoverished that they depend on the ruling powers for everything which makes them easy to control.
Attacking our history, institutions, religion, allowing mobs to create chaos, not following the law, and when they can’t prevail within the system they try to change the foundations of our government. A graph showing the decline of morals in our culture would likely show a parallel to all the evils like lawlessness, corruption, breakdown of the family etc., namely socialism.
Ruth A. Mowat
Evart
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
The deadline for Speak Out letters regarding the Aug. 2 election is noon, Thursday, July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.