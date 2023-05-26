Time for another episodic drama to raise the debt limit-or else. The repeated “sky is falling” threats to continue out-of-control spending have put our country in an economic downward spiral.
The argument there is no waste, no lesser priorities, nowhere that a single dollar can be saved, doesn’t pass the sniff test. Just when will sanity return?
No business, no household, no state can long exist with the reckless spending the U.S. government has become accustomed to. There are consequences for some 40 years of profligate spending.
The national debt is approaching $32 trillion. In 2022 the federal government revenue was $4.9 trillion, with spending of $6.27 trillion; a deficit of $1.38 trillion. Revenue through April 2023 was $2.39 trillion, with expenditures of $3.69 trillion. We, the taxpayers, are on the hook for $3.7 trillion in interest payments on the borrowing. This is malfeasance on a grand and continuous level. Our elected representatives, and un-elected bureaucrats, have squandered our economic future and social stability with reckless spending and lies that there’s no cost to anything.
The canard that everything must come to an immediate halt without an unlimited credit card is pure bunk. Social Security and Medicare are paid out of trust funds. Many areas of government are sustained by law and will not shut down. Administrations choose the most visible and irritating things to shut down in a disdainful attempt to “punish” citizens for not coughing up more money to waste. These calculated tactics show tyrannical disrespect toward the citizens the government is supposed to serve.
Congress and a long line of complicit administrations have wagged a middle finger at citizens while gorging at the public trough. We cannot ‘kick the can’ any longer … the road is a dead end.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.