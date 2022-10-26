My friends consider me to be a stubborn old Republican. Just based on that I had planned to vote against Proposition 3. That changed when I talked to my college educated daughter about Proposition 3. She seemed to cut to the heart of the matter, and it changed my mind.
She said: “Dad, you were one of the loudest voices against the government and the company you work for requiring you to get a Covid vaccination. I distinctly remember you saying it was your body, your choice, and your personal risk. Now, you want to say the Government has the right to determine what a woman or girl can do with her body. Don’t you think that is a bit more than hypocritical?”
She is right. Since I don’t believe the government has the right to control my body then I certainly don’t believe it has the right to control a woman’s body. The government should stay out of our bodies period.
I guess all the money I spent on MI State for her education was well spent since she convinced me to change my mind. So rather than be a hypocrite, I’m going to vote to support proposition 3.
James K. Coleman
Boon
The opposition ads claiming that Proposition 3 allows abortion right up to the moment of birth is grossly misleading. Here’s the actual text:
“Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health.”
Obviously, no woman is going to seek an “elective” abortion after having already gone through some eight months of pregnancy because she... oops... just changed her mind. It’s beyond insulting to even imply such a thing. I believe using that claim as an attack against Proposition 3 is despicable, because the only circumstance requiring a late-term abortion would be a health crisis or some kind of personal tragedy.
The real reason for that part of the text is to make certain that the government can’t stick their nose in where they don’t belong, even up to the end.
When does life begin? Catholics say it’s the moment of conception. Jews say it’s not until the baby is safely delivered and takes it’s first breath (God breathing life into the body), and science says after fetal viability. An adult woman is an already-existing person, whereas a fertilized egg is, by definition, a potential but not-yet-fully-formed person. When a choice has to be made between the two, the already fully-formed life must always take precedence.
Don’t agree with abortion? Great, don’t have one. This isn’t China and no one is forcing you to. But don’t presume that you (or the government) should have the right to decide what another woman (and her religious beliefs) should do with her body, her life, her future, her health, her family.
Proposition 3 is neither too extreme nor too confusing. It’s clear as day and just what’s needed.
Victoria A. Bourdouris
Marion
There are girls who attend Reed City High School who are absolutely terrified to have biological male students in their bathroom or potentially their locker room. This is not a message of hate, but one of love all students should go to school feeling safe. The message of students who identify as LGBTQ is, “I am going to do what I want to do regardless of anyone else’s feelings, “because I can.” Well, I am sorry as human beings you do not have the right to silence a group of people or make other people feel uncomfortable. I believe this is a safety issue for all students regardless of their sexual identity. We see news articles and flags celebrating LGBTQ but what about celebrating the uniqueness of biological males and females.
I believe that we all should have a voice. I believe there is bias in the news media because we all want to play politically correct, right? Well, I don’t play politically correct when it comes to children who are fearful and feeling unsafe walking the halls of the school. Children are being traumatized and will continue to be as long as we the people sit down, shut up and go along for the ride.
Melissa J. Emmorey
Hersey
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
The deadline for letters regarding the Nov. 8 election is noon Thursday, Nov. 3.
