The Novavax COVID vaccine is not an mRNA-type vaccine. It is the traditional-style vaccine formulation, with a common-sense additive. A dose of viral antigens (not the virus itself) is mixed with a natural plant known to spur the body’s immune system so that it responds more vigorously. This creates more antibodies and therefore an enhanced immunity to the virus.
This vaccine has been approved by the FDA under Emergency Use Authorization (same as Pfizer and Moderna). It is being used in some 40 other countries, including Canada, and has a sufficiently high efficacy rate (79% to 90% depending on age group).
Caveat: The current Novavax has not yet been formulated to include the Omicron variant. A reformulated Novavax vaccine including protection against the Omicron variant is being developed and expected to be available sometime yet this year.
Since I already had a solid case of Omicron-variant COVID, I gained the Omicron antibodies. I requested my pharmacy to obtain the current Novavax for me, for travel purposes. I got this booster recently, with no ill effects, and intend to update my immunization when the newer version of the Novavax vaccine becomes available.
I am hesitant to use a vaccine with live genetic material in it (mRNA), so this seemed to be a good alternative. It took a few missteps with my pharmacy to get the insurance billing ironed out as Novavax is not commonly requested, but the coverage is now complete. All COVID vaccines, including Novavax, are covered under Medicare Part B and (I believe) Medicaid. Since Novavax is an authorized vaccine in the U.S., presumably other insurance companies will cover it as well.
Note: I have no personal or financial interest in the sharing of this information. Just an FYI for anyone interested.
Victoria A. Boudouris
Marion
We’re not supposed to feed the birds so as not to attract the bears.
Now the little birds go hungry.
Who decided that the bears are more important than the birds?
Karen N. Talbot
Manton
