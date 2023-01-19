I attended the last Lake City council meeting and I hope the memorial garden in the cemetery will be approved at the next meeting. At the last meeting the discussion was tabled because Mayor Ardis wanted to consult legal counsel about the town’s possible violation of separation of church and state if they allow a religious special interest group this kind of access to public property.
I do watch the news. Recently, I have seen dozens of cases of towns discriminating against Christians and citing the separation of church and state in their defense. In those cases, the town is found to be in error and the court rules in favor of the Christians. Our Constitution states that no government shall “establish” a religion.
But that is very different from “allowing” people of faith access to public venues to express their faith. The town council meetings begin with prayer. Also, many tombstones in the cemetery already express Christian faith. They have crosses and Bible verses on them. It seems incongruous that a town council that endorses prayer at its meetings cannot endorse a memorial garden in its cemetery, just because it is proposed and funded by a Christian organization.
Another incongruity is that the council meeting spent a lot of time talking about the beautification of our town by improving our public parks and recreation facilities. The memorial garden would enhance that beautification in a very deeply meaningful way for those who are grieving the loss of their very young loved ones. And it won’t cost the town anything. I think that the Pro-Life people would buy that section in the cemetery, so the town has a net gain. And that section can’t be used for anything else anyway. There is no room there for burial.
Gregory J. DuBois
Lake City
Oh yes, the Right to Life movement is still alive. Yes, the passing of Proposal 3 may have erased all the legislation that was enacted in the past 49 years. Yes, the Michigan House and state Senate are already beginning to use their full weight of our government to enforce these new constitutional provisions. To start with, legislation has already begun that will penalize pregnancy resources for spreading “misinformation” and for “omission” of information. Abortion term limits are now gone.
Planned Parenthood is already expanding and hiring. Big chain drug stores will now legally begin to sell abortion pills for home abortions, and this is just the beginning.
I believe money and lies made up the perfect storm for Proposal 3. Approximately 93% of their signatures were gathered after the leak about the “Dobb’s” case from the Supreme Court.
To get more signatures on their petition drive, I believe they immediately began telling bold-faced lied about Prop. 3, by claiming that passing Prop. 3 would only eliminate our 1931 abortion law. Lies!
The Prop. 3 promoters had $34 million, to start their campaign with, gathered from ACLU, Planned Parenthood, George Soros and billionaires.
It’s time to re-group. We’re not going to give up or back down. Our mission is still the same, save as many children as we possibly can. Rescue as many women as we can from the bloody grip of this grizzly industry.
This Sunday, our nation will be recognizing Sanctity of Human Life Sunday. Please join us this Sunday (Jan. 22) at 2 p.m. at Northern Light Church for a silent march in recognition of the local 55 aborted babies in 2021. We will march to Mt. Carmel cemetery for a short eulogy, place luminaries at the 55 black crosses, return to church for refreshments.
Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.
Psalms 127:3a
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
