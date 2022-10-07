I’ve had the opportunity to personally experience how important and caring our community is. My heart has been warmed so many times by the financial and volunteer support given to Healing Private Wounds over the past 16 years.
Sexual abuse is not a topic that is welcomed in most settings, and it has been a challenge to get people to address it. Yet because abuse is an epidemic, we desperately need to, especially to protect our youngest citizens.
The school year has begun and Healing Private Wounds is looking forward once again, to going into the area schools and teaching students K-12 about sexual abuse. And for those students who disclose sexual abuse, we are able to assist them through our counseling services which we provide at no cost.
This is where our amazing community has stepped in so we can offer our services free. A recent example of this is, Emanuel Lutheran is donating all the proceeds from their October 7, Octoberfest to two local nonprofits to help us with our expenses. By attending, is another way the community can give. We are so thankful, for this fundraiser will be a tremendous help to us, especially at this time in our economy when so many people are struggling and don’t have funds for services.
Healing Private Wounds has expanded our services to help those with anxiety, depression and grief issues, as well and those needed emotional support from physical and emotional abuse.
I can’t close without thanking all of you who have given to Healing Private Wounds. We couldn’t offer our services without you. If you know of anyone who needs our help have them call the Center 231-846-4495. We love helping our community become healthier and stronger.
Shirley J. Peterson
Cadillac
This is an honest question. I have been offering information sheets about Proposal 3 to many people on the streets of Cadillac and elsewhere. Many people will take them, but some will not take and read what this proposal would do if passed.
I find that those who support this proposal only believe the lies advertised on TV commercials paid for by ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The promoters claim that this change to our constitution will only reinstate Roe v. Wade. I believe, they have been spreading massive misinformation and hiding the extremity of this proposal.
According to legal fact-checkers, if proposal 3 is passed, I believe it will change our Constitution to: 1. Allow abortion up until birth. 2. It would allow minors, at any age, to get abortions and sterilization without parental consent. 3. Eliminate the law that an abortionist must be licensed. In essence, a boyfriend could legally abort his girlfriend’s baby, and if she died in the process, he could not be prosecuted. (I’m thinking back to coat hanger days). 4. Every one of our health and safety laws for abortion clinics in Michigan would be eliminated, including the ultrasound and 24-hour waiting periods. 5. Repeal age-of-consent laws for children having sex and allowing children to begin gender-reassignment treatments without parental consent.
In a nutshell, if this proposal passed, I believe killing an unborn baby by anyone, including minors at any age, at anytime, anywhere, by anyone, would be legal.
If passed, Michigan will become an abortion mecca for many states. We will become as liberal as New York, California and Colorado.
There are only seven countries that allow abortions after 15 weeks: Canada, China, Netherlands, North Korea, Singapore and the United States.
This proposal is beyond the imagination of my 80-year-old mind. God help us.
Read the legal proposal yourself at: supportmiwomenandchildren.org
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
In reply to a letter published in the Cadillac News Aug. 23, yes, I think it is a good idea. I think it is smart to hire more IRS agents, so more tax cheats will be caught. If everyone paid the taxes they owed the honest tax payers would have to pay much less.
And, why wouldn’t we encourage green energy businesses. What is more important than trying to mitigate climate change. People are dying everyday from weather disasters that we have brought on ourselves.
The Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t add 15% tax on poor corporate America. It simply says they should pay a minimum of 15%. The average Joe pays like 22%. Why shouldn’t corporate America with its huge profits pay something?
Ron J. Yonkman
Boon
