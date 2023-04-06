The city council has an interesting decision to make concerning the house on Pine Street where the new owner would like to convert it to short term rental, probably like airbnb.
It is a beautiful house and could probably be extremely profitable. Plus, it’s theirs so we think freedom of choice. However, is it fair to the city’s other citizens?
We’ve watched Traverse City become unaffordable for the poor and middle class and that is, in my opinion, partially due to short term rentals. Every time one takes a house off the market for this, it leaves just a little more housing shortage and thereby raises the rental and purchase prices a little bit for the remaining houses on the market.
Sedona, Arizona is a good, extreme example. It now has so many Airbnb’s there are no affordable houses left to rent or to buy. The average nightly rental is $287 and, according to Newsweek, the city is now offering homeowners payments of $3,000 to $10,000 per year not to convert their homes to short term rentals. Restaurants are limiting hours because they cannot get workers who live near the restaurants.
I believe, there is a solution.
In Michigan, if one wants to fill in a wetland, the DNR allows this providing they create a new wetland of the same size in the area. We should do this with Airbnb’s. Before any conversion, the owner should be required to build an affordable family home to rent or sell in the same governmental region.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
On March 16, the Senate voted on SB 147 to amend the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act to redefine “sex” to include termination of pregnancy. This puts a woman seeking an elective abortion on equal footing with a pregnant employee for the purposes of employment benefits, meaning that every employer in the state who offers healthcare covering pregnancy will also have to cover abortion, and every employer who offers maternity leave may be forced to offer “abortion leave.” There is no exception to protect religious employers or employers who have a conscience objection to abortion, and when an amendment was offered to provide a carve out, it was voted down.
The sponsor of this bill claims the passage of Proposal 3 was a mandate for legislature to expand abortion. However, when the supporters of Proposal 3 were out promoting the amendment, we were told that it would simply “Restore Roe.” That was obviously not true because here they are using Proposal 3 as an excuse to force employers who object to the killing of unborn children to elevate abortion to the status of pregnancy and childbirth. Having abortion enshrined in the constitution wasn’t enough for them. Nothing in Proposal 3 compels private employers, but the pro-abortion majority in the legislature are using it to usher in their radical abortion agenda and mandate that employers support abortion.
With Proposal 3 as their excuse, dozens of laws, popular laws, that are supported by common sense people are now at risk. I believe these pro-aborts are coming for them all — the only question is how quickly.
I urge everyone to contact their elected officials to tell them businesses and fellow employees do not want to include abortion in employee benefits packages. It’s one thing to have a constitutional right to abortion, it’s another thing to force me to support it.
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
