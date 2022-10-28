To those of us who think our 1931 law which made abortions illegal in Michigan went too far, I say: OK, let’s fix it, but let’s not throw our babies out with the bathwater.
The Proposal 3 we’ll be voting on does just that, instead of maybe just adding some provision for the protections of the mother. I believe 99% of us would go for that. Why did they add these radical woke things on like I believe allowing our children to get sex surgeries without their parents’ knowledge? Do children even have the right to take an aspirin in school without documentation and a parent’s permission?
To me, this sounds like California is trying to spread their sickness to us. If you think I’m making this up, please read up on the actual ballot language for yourself before you vote. Also, follow the month path to see that most of the funding to push this onto us comes from other states.
Steve R. Piwowarski
Cadillac
