Tell a Police Officer “Thank you and God bless you” this week.
We need to get back to a place of faith, respect, love and support for one another. Gossip and bits and pieces of skewed information fuel hatred and distrust. Faith is the only way out of the evils of this world. It’s what we do that makes the difference. Thank you to all police officers who put their lives in harms way for the safety and security of all of us. God bless you.
Pollyanna Torres
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
