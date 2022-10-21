I believe the fifth commandment is the answer to finding “abortion” listed in the Bible. I was taught and do believe that life begins at inception. Cells multiply because they are living. Seeds are living so how does one dispel the idea that a fetus is not living unless to do so fulfills their own will and not God’s.
In addition to abortion, I believe Proposal 3 will allow anyone to perform an abortion without fear of prosecution. Furthermore, I believe it allows children who have gender dysphoria to have their bodies mutilated without their parent’s knowledge. Children are not allowed to smoke, drink alcohol or use drugs, but they can have their bodies permanently damaged because they’re confused? Slowly, our children are being indoctrinated right under our noses and all under the name of “democracy.” I believe our government is taking the form of communism where the state becomes one’s religion, do not be fooled, this is the path to perdition.
If we lose our love for humanity, what is left? I pray that your eyes are opened to the truth.
Rosemary Bulger
Cadillac
