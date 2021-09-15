After decades of caring for the health of area children as a pediatrician, I find I must speak out. Our most precious resource, our children, are threatened due to the increase in pediatric COVID cases from the delta variant. Precious pediatric ICU beds are filling up, and they are a finite entity. Extra PICU beds cannot be created — there are not enough trained physicians, nurses, and technicians to staff them. There are no pediatric medical teams in the military or National Guard to mobilize and send to overwhelmed hospitals. Once the beds are full, your child may not get the care they need and deserve.
How can we prevent children getting hospitalized or dying? Easy, surround them with a highly vaccinated populace to stop the spread of this virus, as this country has united and done with other deadly communicable diseases.
A 17-month veteran of the COVID wards, Dr. Anita Sircar, wrote in her recent excellent L.A. Times opinion piece, “The burden of the pandemic now rests on the shoulders of the unvaccinated. On those who are eligible to get vaccinated, but choose not to — a decision they defend by declaring that ‘vaccination is a deeply personal choice.’ But perhaps never in history has anyone’s personal choice impacted the world as a whole as it does right now. When hundreds of thousands of people continue to die, when the most vulnerable members of society — our children — cannot be vaccinated, the luxury of choice ceases to exist.”
I have been at the bedsides of critically ill babies and children and seen them die despite herculean attempts to save them; it is a horror. Do your share to save them, get vaccinated.
Susan Betts-Barbus
Cadillac
