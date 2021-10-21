Reelect Councilwoman Tiyi Schippers
I have known Tiyi Schipper for many years and ask Cadillac residents to acknowledge her contribution to the community by re-electing her to the City Council.
As a recently retired youth educator, Tiyi cares deeply about the needs, ideas and goals of our young folks. One of her major accomplishments as councilwomen, has been to help create the Cadillac Youth Council in partnership with the Jaycees and Mayor Filkins. The Youth Council gives our youth a voice and opportunity to participate in local government.
I believe Tiyi Schippers has the skills needed to work with others to accomplish progressive goals that will keep Cadillac vibrant, thriving and inclusive of all community members.
By Joyce B. Petrakovitz
Cadillac
