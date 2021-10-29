I would like to make my endorsement for Carla Filkins to be re-elected as Mayor of Cadillac.
I met Carla about 12 years ago over golf. Her joyous personality and love of family and community pulled me in and we became good friends. Carla has been the mayor of Cadillac for eight years and during this time she has been a great ambassador for our city.
I believe, she wants the best for the citizens and has helped lead Cadillac to become a city that we can be proud of. Carla has supported many changes in the downtown district and these changes have made me love our city even more. She has been a strong voice to create the Cadillac Commons that includes our beautiful new Farmer’s Market. She has helped to eliminate blight, encouraged and supported new businesses, including new housing developments for young professionals. She also has worked to promote the health and well-being of our citizens with The Mayor’s Fit City Challenge. Positive changes that make me continue to want to live and work here.
Please re-elect Mayor Filkins.
Please get out and vote on November 2.
Tania M. LeBaron
Cadillac
