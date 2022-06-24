Kudos to the writer of the June 8 Speak Out about a realistic and rational gun policy. I agree with everything he said about changes, including universal background checks, limits on high capacity magazines, mental health support and more. It’s time to do something.
Unfortunately, it has become a political issue as evidenced by party line votes on proposed changes. Even a Michigan bill about gun safe storage when voted out of committee, was sent back to committee by a party line vote. As individuals, there is very little we can do to change laws and regulations, but the power is in the vote of us collectively. We must elect representatives who are as saddened by gun violence as we are and are willing to start making small changes. It’s not about taking away 2nd amendment rights, but about having a reasonable gun policy and other support measures.
There are many important issues right now; the economy, inflation, climate control, etc., but I, for one, will vote for the candidate who is willing to have the conversation about reasonable gun reform, be they Republican, Democrat, or Independent.
Rodney W. Bellows
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.