I recently enjoyed watching the Michigan First Robotics Competition on March 18 in Traverse City.
Thirty-eight high schools were represented from as far north as Petoskey to as south as Bloomfield Hills including Traverse City, Cadillac, Reed City, Lake City Manton and Marion.
These students built and programmed their robots to compete and perform in the “Cones and Cubes” game. They showed professionalism, teamwork, integrity and ingenuity as they formed teams and competed, encouraging and helping each other. These amazing kids are our future. I think it is disappointing and sad that these kids have not been recognized for what they have done and can do.
Diana L. VanAntwerp
Cadillac
