I would just like to congratulate the citizens of Cadillac on how very fortunate they are to have Carla Filkins as their mayor for the past eight years, and hopefully many more. When Carla first ran for office, I told her she was crazy. Who needs that grief anyway? But Carla just laughed and said it would be worth it if she could make a difference in her community. Well, I believe she has certainly done that. Not only did she bring mutual respect and decorum to the city council, but I believe she facilitated and negotiated so many much-needed improvements to the city.
In my opinion, Carla works so hard to bring new business, industry and residents into Cadillac, not to feed her ego, but to make a better environment for the people she serves. I have watched the improvements to the lakefront, the streets, and sidewalks, the Park, the addition of the Marketplace and the Commons and the increased parking, Cadillac Lofts and even the beautiful flowers on the lampposts. The City of Cadillac looks and feels welcoming and progressive.
Carla has worked hand in hand with her fellow council members to ensure that progress and positive change are their mutual goals. I believe she shows her respect and appreciation for the city’s hardworking staff and allows them to do the job they are paid to do without interference from the “well-meaning” mayor. She has a clear understanding of the role and responsibility of the mayor and the city council as one of oversight and guidance, as well as representing the residents. She listens and, when required, acts on behalf of her constituents.
With tireless energy and a positive attitude, I believe she is a true public servant in the best sense of the words. Re-elect Mayor Carla Filkins.
Linda L. Kimbel
Manton
According to Donald Trump himself, he is still President of the United States. If he were to try to run in 2024, it would be impossible, since presidents are limited to only two terms in this country. Therefore, if he did try to run, he would have to admit his defeat in 2020. He does not, in my opinion, have the courage to do that.
Brian P. DeLiso
Evart
