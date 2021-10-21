It is with great pleasure that I write a letter of support for our current City of Cadillac Mayor, Carla Filkins. In my opinion, Carla has proven her vision and leadership over the past 8 years as the Mayor of Cadillac and continues to be a great choice for re-election.
I believe Carla’s vision and leadership have helped to move the city to the next level. Through her tenure, we have witnessed the Cadillac Commons, Marketplace, Cadillac Lofts, and other projects become reality. The city has prospered, and as a result, has become a beacon for other development and an attraction for others to move to Cadillac.
The work of the city or any public entity is never over and it takes knowledge, guidance and sound advice to make great things happen. Carla is a good listener who, even in very tense situations, displays composure and compassion. Her ability to lead is evident from the minute she starts a meeting until the very end. She provides this leadership by displaying great poise and grace.
The City of Cadillac is lucky to have a person with such integrity and courage willing to be the Mayor of Cadillac. Please vote on Nov. 2.
Kelly R. Smith
Cadillac
