My name is Katrina Hawkins and I live in Cadillac near the Cooley School.
My thoughts are we do not need any more housing projects in Cadillac. We already have the Cadillac Lofts that are too expensive to rent. If anything we need more low income housing projects for low income families.
Why not take some of these vacant buildings and put new homeless shelters? We need a much bigger animal control building with new employees. I have ideas for new restaurants and new stores for Cadillac.
Also, I would like to see a new soup kitchen for homeless people. I would help run the soup kitchen for the homeless in Cadillac and youth center for teens.
Let’s improve Cadillac for the public. Cooley School should not be removed and turned into high-cost apartments.
Katrina M. Hawkins
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.