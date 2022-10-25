As a long time firefighter, I have been called to assist EMS calls. We become the extra eyes, ears and hands for them. Our patients are most likely having the worst day of their life and some their last.
At a glance, we may look like we are all business, but this is to enable us to do the job we were called to do.
We respect their life and morn their loss.
Respect is how to show love. We are called to respect each other from the beginning of life to those at the end of their days.
When you vote, remember there are alternatives to taking a life of an unborn child.
Dan C. Janik
Cadillac
