Right to Work, in my opinion, only ever had one purpose, to take away rights from employees and empower employers. It allows employers to fire employees for any reason. An example: About two months ago a friend of mine asked for a raise. He brought up how hard he worked, how much money he had made the company and how inflation had eaten away at his paycheck, yet the company had raised their prices by 25%. They agreed he was a wonderful worker but they no longer liked his attitude so they fired him. When he went to an attorney he told him that Michigan is a right to work state so he had no recourse.
I worked for a guy once who said the only way to prove you are the boss is to fire at least one person a week. He was an idiot but over the years I found I worked for far more idiots than reasonable managers.
When I worked in places with unions, I knew I couldn’t be fired without just cause. Right to Work was an employer’s dream. Under Right to Work, if it was a union shop, people could quit the union, not pay dues and the union members still had to pay all the benefits for those who had quit the union. It was designed to destroy unions because unions give employees rights and protection. Yes, sometimes unions abuse their power but never to the extent that most companies abuse their workers. I am sick of Republican politicians only supporting the corporations and not the people.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.