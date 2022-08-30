I have a major concern about a road here in Cadillac. The name of the street is Granite Street and you cannot see cars coming over the hill at all.
A friend of mine was driving and she couldn’t see and almost got hit by three cars. Drivers, in my opinion, just don’t care when they’re driving up and down the side streets. They go way too fast. We need more policemen out there patrolling these streets to stop these reckless drivers out there. I mean, I see people walking their dogs on sidewalks and these cars get awful close to them. I believe, we also need more stop lights on the side streets.
Katrina M. Hawkins
Cadillac
